33.3 C
Lagos
January 22, 2025
Trending now

Thanksgiving service of 55th Convocation Ceremonies of UNILAG held in Lagos

 Budget Defence on Regional Development, House of Reps committee held  in Abuja 

2025 Budget Defence of House of Reps Committee on Art, Culture, Tourism, Creative…

2025 Budget Defence Before, House Rep Committee on Finance, held at Nat’l…

Ogochukwu Ezeobi’s new year gift to herself

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 22, 2025

Tinubu pledges peace, justice, dev in Ogoniland

Wike urges patience as Tinubu administration rolls out more projects

NPA, NLNG Strengthen Partnership For Increased Exports

Gov Otti to flag off medical city project in Abia

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

 Budget Defence on Regional Development, House of Reps committee held  in Abuja 

by Peter Anayo0118

From left… Chairman Senate Committee on Regional Development Senator Emmanuel Olajide,  Co-chair man of the committee Eugene Dibiagwu and a member of the committee Umar Yusuf Yabbo, during the 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry of Regional Development before the joint Senate committee on Regional Development and House of Representatives committee on Regional Development, at the National Assembly in Abuja .

From left… Minister of State for Regional Development Uba Maigari Ahmadu, minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh and Permanent Secretary Mrs. Tinuke Watti, during the 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry of Regional Development before the joint Senate committee on Regional Development and House of Representatives committee on Regional Development, at the National Assembly in Abuja Tuesday Photos: Anayo Opara .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 21,2024

Editor

Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for  late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  died at  82 held in Lagos 

Peter Anayo

President of Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria ,Public Lecture/Award presentation , AGM held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO