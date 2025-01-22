33.5 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Breaking: Ekweremadu’s wife released from UK prison

by Peter Anayo0132

Mrs Beatrice Ekweremadu, wife of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu is back in Nigeria.

A competent source disclosed the development to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the source, Mrs Ekweremadu returned to Nigeria on Tuesday.

Recall that Senator Ekweremadu, the wife and one Dr Obinna Obeta were sentenced to prison by a UK court for their involvement in organ harvesting.

The former deputy senate president was sentenced to 10 years, while his wife was sentenced to six years.

According to report, the return of Mrs Ekweremadu is being celebrated across Enugu State, with many praying to have the Deputy Senate President back in the shortest possible time.

 

