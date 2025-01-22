2025 Budget Defence of House of Reps Committee on Art, Culture, Tourism, Creative Economy held  in Abuja 

From left… Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Oraeluno Obinenye Raphael, Minister of Art, Culture Tourism and Creative Economy Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa and Personal Assistant to the Minister Segun Babatola, during the 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry before the House of Representatives Committee on Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, at the National Assembly in Abuja Tuesday.

From left… A member of the House of Representatives Committee on Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Abdullahi, Clerk of the committee Nafisat Adamu Shuaibu and the Chairman of the Committee Kareem Tajudeen, during the 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry before the House Committee on Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, at the National Assembly in Abuja Tuesday.

From left… Clerk House of Representatives Committee on Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Nafisat Adamu Shuaibu, Chairman of the committee Kareem Tajudeen and Deputy Chairman of the Committee Dabai, during the 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry before the House Committee on Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, at the National Assembly in Abuja Tuesday … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2