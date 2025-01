2025 Budget Defence Before, House Rep Committee on Finance, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L—R… Minister of State for Finance Dr Ngozi Uzoka Anite, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance Mrs Ludia Jafia and Director Finance and Account Mrs Ngozi Okonkwo during their 2025 Budget Defence Before, House Representative Committee on Finance, held at National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance Mrs Ludia Jafia [left] discussing with Chairman of House Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke and Deputy House Committee on Finance Hon. Saidu Abdulahi, during the 2025 Budget Defence, of Federal Ministry of Finance, held at National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

