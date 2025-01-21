Wike urges patience as Tinubu administration rolls out more projects

…Commissions another 11km road in Kwali

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has emphasized that the Tinubu-led administration prioritizes community development, urging patience by rural dwellers, as more projects are rolled out.

The Minister, who spoke at the official commissioning of the newly constructed 11km Yangogi-Sukuku-Ebo road in Kwali Area Council of the nations capital on Tuesday in Abuja, said “the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the development of our people. All we urge you to do is to be patient. If you are patient, at the end of the day, we will all benefit from this administration.

Wike, reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to infrastructural development and community upliftment, citing the fulfillment of key promises made to the people of Kwali Area Council.

He expressed satisfaction with the community’s support for the administration.

“I thought today I would have relaxed here to dance with our people. But unfortunately, I have to run away because of other engagements,” Wike said.

“However, let me not forget Mr. Chairman, Mr. ALGON Chairman. Because you have led your people well, supported this administration, and made your people happy, let me tell you, that bridge will be done.”

recalleing a stakeholders’ meeting held last year in Kwali, where residents identified critical needs, including the road now completed; the Minister said:”I thank God Almighty that we made that promise, and today it is a promise made and a promise fulfilled. You are the first community where we are doing a road and installing streetlights,” as he declared to resounding cheers from the crowd.

Excitedly, Minister praised the efforts of Gilmore Construction Company, fir not only completing the road project on schedule but also renovating a local school as part of its corporate social Responsibility.

In the wordsof tge the Minister:”As far as this school is concerned, I urge other companies to emulate Gilmore by contributing to the development of the community,” Wike added.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives in Kwali, including the construction of police stations, while reiterating the administration’s strategy of fostering partnerships for sustainable development. “Agreement is agreement. You do for me, I do for you,” Wike stated.

Residents of Kwali expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT leadership for addressing their needs, reaffirming their support for the government’s vision of inclusive growth.

In her vote of thanks, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, commended the administration’s commitment to rural development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting the project’s swift completion, less than a year after its groundbreaking in February 2024, as a testament to the dedication of FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike, fondly referred to as “Mr. Project.”

She applauded all stakeholders involved, from government officials to construction workers, for their collective effort in delivering the project. “Investing in rural infrastructure is not just about economic development; it’s a fundamental step towards building inclusive, resilient, and sustainable communities,” the Minister stated.