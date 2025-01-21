Wike delivers on promise, commissions Naharati-River Ukya road in Abaji

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria, dubbing President Tinubu’s administration as “The Light of Nigeria.”

Wike made this declaration during the commissioning of the Naharati-River Ukya to Unguwan Hausawa Road in Abaji, emphasizing that Nigeria will reach its desired destination under President Ahmed Bola Tinibu’s leadership.

During the event, Wike reminisced about the stakeholder’s meeting in Abaji in late 2023, where the community requested the construction of the road.

“Reconnect in late 2023, precisely October – November, when we came to Abaji for stakeholder’s meeting. We did consult you and we said that day that President had sent us and it was for you to make a request of one road you feel was so important for us to execute. This is the road through your chairman of council, sent to us”.

He expressed gratitude to the area council chairmen, particularly the chairman of Abaji, for their support.

“Let me specially thank all the area council chairman, particularly our host, the chairman of Abaji. In that stakeholder’s meeting, we did make a promise, as requested, that more police division is needed to beef up the security in Abaji. And we promise, by the grace of God, we shall provide two more police divisions in Abaji”.

” I also did tell you that day that whatever we agree, go home and rest, we shall fulfill it. In January last year, after the stakeholder’s meeting, we flagged off this particular project, and I did say, this project will be ready for commissioning in December.

I want to thank the company they completed this project in November. Today we are in January 2025, we flagged it off in January 2024, we are commissioning today in January 2025″

Wike also promised to provide two more police divisions in Abaji to enhance security and infrastructure development in Abaji University.

” In next few months, we will also come back and hand over the two police divisions that we are building for you. We did make a promise that we are going to provide infrastructure in Abaji University. As we speak now, you are aware construction is going on in that university”

The Minister attributed the timely completion of the project to the community’s support and cooperation. He assured the people of Abuja that the government will continue to support them, with plans to commission more projects in the satellite towns as President Tinubu’s administration approaches its two-year anniversary.

“Throughout this week, from today till Friday, we will have devoted ourselves to commissioning of projects in the six area councils. So that everybody will know that we are not only concentrating in the city, as we are developing the city, so also we will be developing the satellite towns”.

Wike’s commitment to developing the satellite towns, in addition to the city, has been evident in his efforts. His dedication to fulfilling promises made to the people has earned him recognition, with many praising his performance as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the Minister:” to the people of Abuja, be assured that government will continue to support you people. This year’s budget of 2025, be assured that you will get another road as far as you are concerned.

As we are getting to 2 years anniversary of Mr. President, which is in May, we are also going to commission a lot of projects in the satellite towns”, the Minister said