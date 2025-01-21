Visit to deputy speaker to brief, officially invite him for 50th anniversary of  University of Calabar held in Abuja

From right: Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Vice-Chancellor the University of Calabar Professor Florence Obi and Chairman Organising Committee Unical @ 50 Professor Eyong Ubana, during their visit to the deputy speaker to brief and officially invite him for 50th year anniversary of the University of Calabar, at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday Photo: PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

