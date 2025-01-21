32.7 C
Lagos
January 21, 2025
Trending now

Reps reject training in BPP 2025 Budget Proposal

Better remuneration ‘ll stop brain drain among Health Workers – LUTH CMD

University of Lagos DLI Alumni Association award it’s Best Graduating student in…

2025 budget defence before House of Reps Committee on Navy held  in…

Visit to deputy speaker to brief, officially invite him for 50th anniversary…

Bureau of Public Procurement appears before  committee to defend  2025  Annual budget,…

Budget Defence of National Security & Intelligences in Session with House Committee…

Niger Delta University Closure, strike action effect on students and local community

Revenue: Nigeria’s Creative Sector To Generate 2.7 Million Jobs – TAMPAN

Enough Is Enough!, Women Affairs Minister Seeks End to Killings, Sexual Abuse,…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

University of Lagos DLI Alumni Association award it’s Best Graduating student in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0137

L-r… Vice Chairman, Distance Learning Institute (DLI) University of Lagos. Aare Oladipo Victor; Vice Chairman 11 (DLI) Mrs. Chinenye Chima; Pioneer Chairman (DLI) Dr. Olusegu John Adeleke; Chairman (DLI) Mr. Olawoyin Oluwafemi; Publicity Secretary, Emili Juliet; during the university of Lagos distance learning institute (DLI ) Alumni Association Award it’s Best Graduating student held at UNILAG on 15/1/2025.

L-r … Financial Secretary Distance Learning Institute (DLI) Tube Kehinde; presenting a Cheque Nwachukwu Blessing Chidinma, with them is Pioneer Chairman (DLI) Dr Olusegu John Adeleke.

Cross Section of the awardee during the University of Lagos distance learning institute in Conjugation with DLI Alumni  Association  HOODIE Program and Presentation of 1st Best Graduating Award held at UNILAG  on 15/1/2025.

L-r…Financial Secretary Distance Learning Institute (DLI) Tube Kehinde; Treasurer,  Awolola Sunday; Chairman (DLI) Mr Olawoyin Oluwafemi;  Welfare Secretary, Omotayo Funmilayo and General Secretary  Ogunyemi Olayemi.

Chairman (DLI) Mr Olawoyin Oluwafemi; (middle) with other executive poses during the University of Lagos distance learning institute in Conjugation with DLI Alumni Award its best-Graduating student held at UNILAG on 15/1/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Committee on Appropriation meeting with committee chairmen, Deputies at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

National Tax Conference, Organized by Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. held in Lagos,

NewChampion

Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru , birthday @ 75 ,thanksgiving service/reception held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO