January 21, 2025
Telecom tariff hike: Students group calls for reversal within 72-hour

by Peter Anayo079

COSMAS  CHUKWU , Enugu

 

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African students movement, has given an ultimatum of 72-hour to Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and telecom companies to reverse recent 50 per cent hike in tariff.

The President of PSM, Comrade Bestman Okereafor, called for the review and reversal in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday.

 

Okereafor noted that the 50 per cent increment at this time is “unjustifiable, untimely, and insensitive; hence the total rejection of this anti-masses increment.”

According to him, PSM is calling on NCC and telecommunications companies to review its stance as a matter of urgency.

He said, “The attention of PSM has been drawn to NCC’s approval of Telecom operator’s 50 per cent tariff increment.

“It will be recalled that telecom operators had previously demanded to adjust their tariff rate; a request which many Nigerians especially Nigerian students frowned at.

“Information at our disposal shows that NCC approved the telecom companies request in response to rising operational costs, at the detriment of Nigerians and the obvious economic realities facing the country.

“However, this development, which allows for a maximum of 50 per cent adjustment to current tariffs, was announced in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, on Monday, Jan. 20.”

The PSM boss warned that the entire students’ bodies would be protesting this abnormal and inconsiderate 50 per cent increment in tariff if not reviewed in the next 72 hours.

 

