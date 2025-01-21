Taking Nigerian small businesses to paradise

In the last 40 years, small business owners and entrepreneurs have been receiving greater recognition as drivers of economic growth all over the word. It has become a given that, to achieve long-term economic growth and prosperity, participation from entrepreneurs is very important. Small businesses have contributed to job creation, economic growth and poverty reduction. As we have seen in Nigeria in the last two decades, entrepreneurship is a driving force within the economy because of entrepreneurs’ innovative nature, among other factors. In developed economies, corporations and large capital significantly determine the extent of scientific, technical and production potential. In third world countries with a market economy system, small enterprises are the most common, dynamic and flexible form of business life. In Nigeria, they contribute in stabilising the political climate. Yet not every small business will flourish

Why Small Businesses Fail in Nigeria, a seven-chapter book written by Ayodele Ajayi, provides sufficient facts why entrepreneurs in the country pack up after a while. In knowing the hidden pitfalls, as outlined by the author, the writer creates a veritable platform for small businesses to reinvent themselves and blossom. Ajayi educates all that there is a probabilistic indicator to show that not all businesses in Nigeria surpass their first anniversary. This sounds like a spoiler alert, but the author links this to the inability to overcome teething problems and other avoidable mistakes.

Talking from experience, Ajayi, whose entrepreneurial journey has been like a yo-yo experience, says his substantial investment and unwavering effort in the paint business didn’t yield the much-expected dividends when he set out. Why Small Businesses Fall in Nigeria, therefore, seeks to empower the reader and the entrepreneur with a weapon to navigate the intricacies of Nigeria’s business environment. It is also beneficial for big businesses.

In the first chapter, Ajayi paints a realistic picture of Nigerian entrepreneurship beyond the hype on some success stories. “When considering starting a small business, one of the first decisions you must make is whether to operate online, offline, or a combination of both,” writes Ajayi. He points out that the reality of entrepreneurship is far less glamorous than many anticipate, part of which includes supporting the lives of team members and other partners involved in the business. He recommends that, before setting out, you must study the business environment of the country, because the reality of doing business in Nigeria differs with many factors he outlined in the book (read the book).

Part of the reasons for business failures include inappropriate location, hence: “A solution to that problem may be to change the location to a more strategic area with a higher demand for the business’s products or services. The structure of the business can also make or mar it.” Another reason is faulty operation. Ajayi stresses the importance of learning from others, for nobody knows it all.

The author zeroes in on the pitfalls that crumble businesses in Nigeria. Understanding and answering the purpose of your business, he says, will help the entrepreneur navigate and avoid the landmine. Expertise is also important. The author makes a case for implementing effective corporate governance. Explaining in detail the common reasons for small business failures in Nigeria, the author highlights inadequate market research, poor management of business resources, poor cash flow management, wrong expansion, poor marketing and sales skills.

Offering practical steps to follow to navigate these pitfalls, the author advises business owners to be disciplined, detach themselves from the businesses, plan and execute well, learn continuously, build a strong network and stay financially savvy. He encourages entrepreneurs to guide against having a single product or service in Nigeria, develop excellent customer service, and adapt to market trends. Unlike Easy Taxi that crumbled in Nigeria, the author cites Mega Chicken as one that has successfully stood out in a competitive food market.

The fourth chapter of the book emphasises on financial management. “Financial management is a necessary skill for every business, because it deals with how you account for your money,” says the author. who goes on to furnish us with basic financial concepts that relate to small business in Nigeria. These include budgeting, cash flow management, investment management, debt management, financial planning, risk management, bookkeeping. The book furnishes the reader with strategies for securing funding and managing debts effectively. It arms us with the right resources for maintaining financial support, literacy and mentorship in Nigeria.

Ajayi, in the fifth chapter, teaches the power of marketing and sales. This is very important. You may have a good product yet it is not selling. Like he has done throughout the book, he offers practical steps for creating a customer-centric approach and building brand loyalty, including but not limited to personal service, reward system and getting feedback from customers. The concluding part of the book x-rays the demands of leadership. Without reading this book, you may not appreciate the gems in the publication. I recommend this book to not only businessmen anywhere in the world but those aspiring to have multiple streams of income in Nigeria.