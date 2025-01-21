SystemSpecs CDEC 2025: Amplifying Youth Voices in Technology for Nigeria’s Future

SystemSpecs has announced the launch of the 2025 edition of its highly anticipated Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), opening on February 3, 2025. This year, the competition will once again provide a dynamic platform for children between the ages of 9 and 16 to showcase their innovative potential, critical thinking and problem-solving acumen, particularly with technology.

The CDEC will elevate the conversation around technology, education, and societal transformation in Nigeria. The theme of the competition, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, will focus on issues that are critical to the future of Nigeria and the world at large, challenging students to engage with technology not only as a tool for innovation but as a key driver of social change. The topic is designed to encourage young minds to think about how they can leverage technology to solve pressing challenges facing Nigeria and beyond, pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

According to Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, SystemSpecs: “As the digital landscape evolves, it is increasingly clear that technology will drive the future of education and economic growth. For Nigerian youth, this competition offers more than just a chance to win; it is an opportunity to contribute to a broader conversation about the intersection of education, technology, and societal progress. In 2025, SystemSpecs is reinforcing its commitment to amplifying the voices of young Nigerians in shaping a future where technology serves as both a tool for innovation and a vehicle for social change”.

The convergence of education, technology, and social change presents unique opportunities and challenges. Nigeria, with its growing tech ecosystem and youthful population, is at a crossroads. The digital economy is rapidly expanding, with fintech, e-commerce, and digital learning leading the charge. However, for Nigeria to fully capitalize on these advancements, there is an urgent need to ensure that the next generation of leaders is equipped with the skills and mindset to navigate and drive this transformation.

Nigeria is undergoing significant transformation, with technology playing a pivotal role in educational reforms, business innovations, and government initiatives. As the nation navigates rapid advancements in AI, digital learning, and fintech, the importance of fostering technological literacy at an early age cannot be overstated. In this landscape, the Children’s Day Essay Competition provides an invaluable opportunity for students to explore these developments, encouraging them to see technology not just as a subject to study, but as an active agent in solving real-world problems.

SystemSpecs recognizes that for Nigeria to compete on a global scale, its youth must be equipped with technological skills that go beyond basic digital literacy. These skills must include creative problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, leadership and a deep understanding of how technology intersects with global issues such as climate change, economic inequality, and digital access. The CDEC is designed to foster these capabilities, offering young Nigerians the chance to articulate their vision for a future powered by technology.

The Children’s Day Essay Competition is more than just an annual event – it is a long-term investment in the future of Nigeria. Since its inception, CDEC has consistently inspired thousands of young people across Nigeria to engage with technology in ways that are creative, meaningful, and impactful. The competition has become a beacon of hope, signaling to young Nigerians that their voices matter and that they are integral to the future of their country.

The 2025 edition of CDEC will not only continue the legacy of fostering technological awareness but will also align with the latest trends in the Nigerian educational and tech landscapes. The competition, which continues to expand its reach across Nigeria, engages students from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), creating a nationwide movement that emphasizes the importance of technology in nation-building. With each passing year, CDEC draws more innovative ideas and fresh perspectives, helping to shape the future of the nation through the ingenuity of its youth.

The CDEC is one of many initiatives showcasing the company’s ongoing commitment to building Nigeria’s future through youth empowerment. By nurturing young talent and providing them with the tools to succeed, SystemSpecs is not only contributing to the growth of the tech sector but is also helping to create a more equitable and sustainable future for Nigeria.

SystemSpecs is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 33 years. The company invests in and manages software technology companies through leadership expertise, support services, and advisory. Its mission is to design and develop holistic software tools and platforms that empower businesses and individuals to succeed in today’s financial landscape and tomorrow’s digital ecosystem. This mission is achieved by delivering strategic expertise across its subsidiaries: Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Deelaa Limited.