Suspended RCCG pastor, Iluyomade unveils new ministry in Lagos

by Editor0141

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the suspended pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, has launched a new ministry in Lagos called The Family Fellowship.

 

In a video that went viral on Monday morning, Iluyomade was seen celebrating with members during their inaugural service held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

 

The service, which took place on Sunday morning, was marked by joyous dancing and jubilation.

 

Announcing the new ministry on Instagram, Iluyomade invited the public to attend the fellowship.

 

 

He wrote, “The Family Fellowship invites you specially. Join us tomorrow at the Civic Centre for a special time in the Lord’s presence. Promises to be a great experience.”

 

Iluyomade, formerly the senior pastor of City of David Parish, was suspended by RCCG in 2024 after his wife, Pastor Siju, hosted an elaborate 60th birthday celebration shortly after the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe, a prominent church member and former CEO of Access Bank, along with his wife and son.

 

Many criticised the timing of the celebration, which took place just weeks after Wigwe’s passing in a helicopter crash in the United States, viewing it as insensitive.

 

 

Wigwe had been a significant supporter of the church before his untimely death.

 

Following the backlash, the RCCG Governing Council convened a panel to investigate the matter.

 

In June 2024, Iluyomade and his wife were suspended for three months and reassigned to worship at the church’s headquarters in Ebute Metta.

 

The couple’s suspension drew further attention after they were disinvited from the Wigwe family’s funeral.

 

Now, the Iluyomades have established their own ministry to continue their spiritual mission.

