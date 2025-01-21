27.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Rivers Landlord’s son on the run after failed rape attempt on 15 year old female tenant

by Peter Anayo054

EMMANUEL   NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

The Son of a landlord, known as Junior in Elele community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State is said to be on the run after his attempt to allegedly rape a fifteen-year daughter of his tenant failed.

Junior, we learned had approached the siblings of his tenant aged 8 and 15 years last Friday to enquire if their father was coming back home that night, which the unsuspecting children informed him that their father won’t be back.

Sources privy to the incident told our reporter that at about 1am on Saturday night, January 18th 2025 Junior allegedly broke into the house of his tenant and headed straight to where the 15 years old girl was sleeping with her siblings and started romancing her and removing her undies.

Our source disclosed that the teenage girl who was asleep woke up when she felt a touch and she grabbed Junior’s hand who gave her a punch to enable him escape.

We learnt that the teenage girl quickly put on her torchlight and saw that it was the landlord’s Son while she raised alarm that attracted other neighbours to the scene.

When contacted on phone, the father of the teenage girl, Mr Felix (Surname withheld) confirmed the incident, noting that the matter have been reported to Elele Police Division.

He said, “Junior broke into my house at midnight in my absence and made attempts to rape my fifteen year old daughter. He ran away after the incident. We have not seen him after that day.”

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko was yet to respond to enquiry by our reporter.

However, dependable Police sources told our reporter the Police is on the trail of the suspect.

 

