Revenue: Nigeria’s Creative Sector To Generate 2.7 Million Jobs – TAMPAN

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

Abeokuta

Nigeria’s creative sector which currently employs 4.2 million people is expected to create an additional 2.7 million jobs within the next four years.

This, according to the Theatre Arts Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), the industry has the potential to generate income, and also alternate oil is properly harnessed.

The TAMPAN Global President, Mr. Bolaji Amusan widely known as Mr. Latin disclosed this on Monday at a press conference heralding the National Conference of the association to be held in Lagos tagged “Eko 2025”.

He explained that the Motion Picture and Music recording accounted for roughly N154 billion of Nigeria’s GDP in 2023.

He stressed further that, in the year under review, Netflix claimed to have supported 5,140 jobs and invested over $23 million in the Nigerian film industry.

He noted that, between 2021 and 2023, the Nigerian box office generated a cumulative revenue of N19 billion.

“Nigeria, one of Africa’s most populous countries and rich in cultural diversity, faces a range of complex problems. These include economic challenges, high unemployment rates, inadequate infrastructure, corruption, security issues, and social inequality.

“However, the arts and creativity offer promising avenues for addressing these challenges, particularly if their full potential is harnessed. You will agree with me that there is no better time than now to appraise the capacity of the creative sector to contribute to the efforts of the government to solve many problems confronting Nigeria.

“The Conference will provide an opportunity to espouse the possible contributions of the creative sector towards solving some of the fundamental challenges of our nation. This is not only to identify with the relentless efforts of the President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu administration but also towards the consciousness that we also owe the nation a duty.

“Previous diagnoses have identified our long dependence on the oil economy as the bane of the slow growth and development of our nation. It is an over-statement therefore, to say that Nigeria’s dependency on oil exports has led to vulnerability to global oil price fluctuations and hindered the growth of other sectors.

“As a result of the consequential slow growth, unemployment rates have become so alarming. The failure of other sectors such as education has also continued to increase the number of unemployable persons, especially among the youth demography. All these have conspired to promote socio-political and economic instability and social unrest.

“Nigeria’s creative industry has a lot of potential that can be leveraged to address the various challenges facing the nation, such potentials include, the diversification of our economy as well as the creation of employment opportunities and jobs.

“Motion picture and music recording accounted for roughly 154 billion Nigerian naira (NGN) (roughly 197.6 million U.S. dollars) of Nigeria’s GDP in 2023. Same year Netflix alone claimed to have supported 5,140 jobs and invested over $23 million in the Nigerian film industry. Between 2021 and 2023, the Nigerian box office generated a cumulative revenue of N19 billion. In 2021, revenue from the box office was N4.74 billion, it rose to N6.94 billion in 2022, and N7.24 billion in 2023.

“The creative industries, including film, music, fashion, visual arts, and digital media can contribute significantly to economic diversification. By promoting local talent and creative exports, these industries can generate income and create jobs. The creative sector currently employs about 4.2 million people in Nigeria. It has however been projected that the creative sector could create an additional 2.7 million jobs within the next 4–5 years if its potentials are properly harnessed”.

Speaking on the Theme of National Conference, “Maximizing the potentials of Arts and Creativity in Addressing National Challenges”, Mr. Latin noted that the conference will provide an opportunity to espouse the possible contributions of the creative industry towards solving some of the fundamental challenges facing the country.

The veteran thespian added that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be honoured with the biggest award of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN Pillar Of Arts Award.

Mr. Latin stressed that the Lagos governor would be recognized for his contribution and support to the creative entrepreneurs in Lagos State.

He explained that the choice of Lagos State was strategic to showcase appreciation for the contribution of the state governor towards the creative industry.

According to the TAMPAN President, Gov. Sanwo-Olu has done so much in the last six years to reposition the creative sector through his intervention fund for the entertainment industry in the country.

“I must at the juncture let you know that the choice of Lagos State is strategic. Lagos State under Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has done so much within the last 6 years to reposition the creative sector.

“Due to the support enjoyed by many creative entrepreneurs from the Lagos State Government, the entertainment industry in Nigeria has been greatly impacted and many jobs created.

“Therefore, besides the need to appreciate the Government of Lagos by giving the State the opportunity to host this landmark event of our Association, it is important to attract attention to the massive all round development Lagos State is enjoying under the hardworking Governor.

“The Conference would also be an opportunity to appreciate the contributions of some corporate organizations and individuals towards the growth of the creative industry in Nigeria. In that regard, the Governor of Lagos would be invested with the prestigious TAMPAN Pillar of Arts Award. TAMPAN Pillar of Arts Awards is the highest awards given to people who have distinguished themselves as great supporters of the Arts in Nigeria.

“Also a Royal Father, the Onipokia of Ipokia would be decorated as the Royal Patron of the Association and equally presented with an award.”