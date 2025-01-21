Reps reject training in BPP 2025 Budget Proposal

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement has kicked against the inclusion of several items including training of lawmakers in the 2025 budget proposal of the Bureau of Public Procurement BPP.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon.Unyime Idem and other lawmakers asked the Director-General of the the agency Dr.Adebowale Adedokun to recall some of the items of the budget and to apologize to members for including the training of lawmakers in it.

The budget session which included a review of the 2024 budget of the agency and presentation of the 2025 budget proposal was highly tense as the House said it would receive the documents, work on it and get back to the agency.

The Chairman Hon Idem in opening remarks said that there is significant time improvement in the public procurement process of the country by the agency.

He noted that an improvement in the nation’s procurement procurement process will also result in an improvement in the governance process.

He presented a budget proposal of N7.275 bn for 2025, including the completion of the new office, training of lawmakers monitoring and evaluation, and other line items.

The lawmaker and other committee members however were rattled when the DG said that they have trained over 7,000 public servants of Ministries Department and Agencies MDAs on procurement processes

He added that they have plans to train more public servants including the lawmakers in the 2025 budget of the agency.

Members of the House however rejected the proposal saying that it is not part of the mandate of the agency.

Other committee members Hon Dominic Okafor (Anambra, APGA) and Hon.Billy Osawaru (Edo, APC) also spoke against some other items of the budget.

The Committee Chairman Hon.Idem said that it is wrong to add training of lawmakers in the line item of the budget as they are supposed to be oversighting the agency.

