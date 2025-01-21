No seat for criminals in Osun –Amotekun declares

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Amotekun Corps has reiterated its commitment to eradicating criminal activities in the state, declaring that “there is no seat for criminals in the state.”

The Corps Commander, Adekunle Omoyele, made this declaration on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo.

Omoyele emphasized that under his leadership, the Amotekun Corps would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

According to him, “the corps is determined to maintain a crime-free Osun, declaring that “there is no seat for criminals in the state.”

“The mandate of Amotekun is clear: to provide adequate security and assist in the maintenance of peace. We will not relent in our efforts to protect our people and communities.

“Any criminal thinking of finding a haven in Osun State should have a rethink because we will not give them any room to operate,” Omoyele said.

Omoyele further disclosed that the collaborative efforts among Amotekun Corps in the six southwestern states have significantly enhanced intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to security threats.

“There is a robust synergy between Osun State and other southwest states under the Amotekun structure. This partnership has enabled us to address cross-border crimes effectively and ensure that criminals have no hiding place across the region,” he stated.