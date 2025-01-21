33.5 C
NNPC Ltd says Vandals Responsible for Buguma Wellhead Fire 

Champion Newspapers LTD
by Editor089

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) reports that the fire incident at its Buguma Wellhead 008, operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd (NEOL), was directly caused by the activities of pipeline vandals attempting to compromise the Christmas Tree and steal crude oil.

 

This unfortunate act of sabotage, which also resulted in severe damage to the well’s back pressure valve, reflects a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on wellheads in the zone. Since March 2023, crude oil theft on this asset has been persistent, with criminals now resorting to extreme measures, including the use of dynamite to destroy installations and illegally access hydrocarbons.

 

NNPC Ltd remains committed to combating these fires and mitigating the financial losses associated with these criminal activities, which place a significant burden on the nation’s economy. The company is working closely with relevant security agencies to put an end to these acts of vandalism.

 

Additionally, NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to supporting communities affected by these destructive activities and will continue to provide necessary relief efforts to mitigate the impact on those affected.

 

 

 

 

