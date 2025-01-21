Niger Delta University Closure, strike action effect on students and local community

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta University (NDU) has been closed due to an indefinite strike initiated by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union cites the Bayelsa State government’s failure to honor previous agreements, including salary increments and provision of facilities

. This closure has severely impacted students, parents, and the local community in Amassoma, leading to economic downturns as businesses struggle without patronage

A public affairs analyst chief Ere Efeke called on residents urging both the authorities and the union to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences and reopen the university.

They also call for increased funding and hiring of lecturers to ensure accreditation of professional courses, which has been hindered by inadequate staffing and facility.