NIES 2025 to showcase groundbreaking deals and visionary leaders shaping Nigeria’s energy future

The Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2025) is set to deliver an unforgettable experience with “Conversations with Energy Signature & Transaction Deal of the Year Winners,” a groundbreaking session that promises to be one of the most captivating moments of the Africa’s premier energy event. This exclusive gathering will shine a spotlight on the visionary leaders and transformative deals shaping the future of Nigeria’s energy landscape, offering unparalleled insights into the innovations driving the sector’s rapid evolution.

As the nation pursues ambitious goals to expand reserves, enhance sustainability, and boost oil and gas production, innovative local players and strategic investors are taking center stage to redefine the industry amidst the retreat of International Oil Companies (IOCs).

“We are bringing together the visionaries and pioneers who are not just shaping the future of Nigeria’s energy sector, but also setting new global standards for innovation, sustainability, and investment,” said James Shindi, Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson, official NIES event consultants/organizers.

This pivotal session will spotlight the trailblazing leaders behind Nigeria’s most impactful energy deals and projects. These individuals are driving innovation and setting new standards for excellence, positioning the country as a key player in the global energy arena.

Distinguished panelists include: Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive Officer, NUPRC; Mr. Tony Attah, Managing Director/CEO, Renaissance Africa Energy; Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive, SeplatEnergies; Mr. Adewale Tinubu, Group CEO, Oando Plc and Mr. Ufoma Joseph Immanuel, CEO, Chappal Energies. The session will be expertly moderated by Frederick Twum, Managing Partner, McKinsey’s West African Practice.

Winners of the prestigious Energy Signature and Transaction Deal of the Year Awards will reveal groundbreaking strategies that are fostering sustainability, driving investment, and accelerating Nigeria’s energy ambitions.

This dynamic session offers actionable insights into unlocking value in Nigeria’s evolving energy market; expert perspectives on forming resilient partnerships amid industry transformations and strategies for aligning ESG priorities with production growth for a sustainable future.

“The ‘Conversations with Energy Signature & Transaction Deal of the Year Winners’ session will be a defining moment for the energy industry. It will provide critical insights into the groundbreaking strategies that are making Nigeria a central player in the global energy landscape,” said Kunle Odusola-Steveson, NIES 2025 event producer.

Set to ignite thought-provoking discussions, this session will shape the future of Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector, providing global investors with unparalleled access to transformative opportunities within Africa’s energy ecosystem.

The Nigeria International Energy Summit set to take place from 24th to 27th February 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, stands as Africa’s foremost energy platform, uniting stakeholders to drive innovation and unlock value across the continent. This year’s theme, “Bridging Continents: Connecting Investors Worldwide with Africa’s Energy Potential,” reaffirms the summit’s dedication to fostering collaboration and addressing critical energy challenges.

