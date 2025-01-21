Gov Otti to flag off medical city project in Abia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Government says it will soon flag off the construction of the Abia Medical City project, a project designed to reverse medical tourism to the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu stated this while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti. He said that the project when fully realized would equally make Abia a destination point for all medical cases within Nigeria and Sub- Saharan Africa.

Prince Kanu explained that,

“Abia Medical City is a signature project of the state government. It is a project that is designed to enhance medical tourism. A project that would direct tourism to the state in terms of medical services.

“A situation whereby rather than go outside the country to go and seek medical attention, Abia citizens , Nigerians and indeed Africa would want to come to Abia state on medical tourism once that project is completed,” Prince Kanu stated.

He noted that there is a whole lot of attention in the health sector in Abia state because governance is about the people and “health they say is wealth” Prince Kanu stated.

Continuing he disclosed that the Abia state government is billed to enhance the state government’s oil production capacity. He said that the state government in order to give vent to this has established an SPV with 40 per cent equity, and Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria( PETAN) would hold 25 percent while the balance of 35 per cent would be taken up by private investors.

According to the Commissioner, “This move would help the state government to activate its capped Wells which is put at slightly above a 100 capped wells.

“And when fully operational this would enable the state government to produce both gas and oil which of course would support the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park(AIIP) project,” Prince Kanu stated.

He further said that the Modular Refinery Project being constructed at the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park is very much on course. He informed that,

“The company behind the project, HSI Engineering is committed to birthing that project before the end of this year .

“They have made some progress in that regard . They have recorded some very impressive milestones that speaks to their intention to commence full refining business before the end of this year,” Prince Kanu stated.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Prof. Joel Ogbonna said that government wants to take advantage of that rich source of oil in the state to develop the state’s economy.

He informed that government has commenced compensation for the land it acquired in Owaza, Ukwa West for the Abia State Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP).

According to Ogbonna,

“As soon as we came onboard, government acquired 1,933 hectares of land in Owaza for Abia State Industrial Innovation Park.

“That’s where we have the oil and gas. We want to take advantage of that source to be able to develop fertiliser companies, petrochemical , modular refineries and sub sectors .

“In Governor’s usual way of doing things we needed to make sure we pay the compensation which may be has delayed whatever we wanted to do. So we went ahead and did the enumeration, a sensitisation programme and by 31st of December (2024) we commenced the payment of compensation.

” So, we are now ready for real business and that’s why you heard that the company that wants to establish a modular refinery has made appreciable progress in that regard , Ogbonna stated.