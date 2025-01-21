Enough Is Enough!, Women Affairs Minister Seeks End to Killings, Sexual Abuse, Violence Against Women, Others

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, is piqued, and has condemned the recent killings, sexual abuses, violence perpetrated against women, children and vulnerable groups in the country, saying Enough is Enough.

In a strongly worded statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, on Monday in Abuja, the Minister also promised to, among others, strengthen national response for social protection of women, children, and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the Minister is deeply disturbed by the increasing cases of sexual assault, physical violence, emotional abuse, child trafficking and online exploitation of morals within schools, homes and communities.

“Enough is Enough! She declared” Violence against women and children must be stopped with immediate effect.

” We have a moral and legal obligation to protect our women, children, and other vulnerable groups from all forms of abuse and violence.”

“The reports of violence against children are not only heartbreaking but also a grave violation of their fundamental rights. Every child deserves to live in a safe, secure and nurturing environment free from fear, violence, and abuse.

“”Schools, homes, and communities should be sanctuaries and not places of torment.”

“We are therefore taking immediate, decisive, and drastic action against all perpetrators of these acts as crimes of this nature violate the very essence of our societal values.

“We are working in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to review existing legislations, including the Child Rights Act of 2003 and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 (VAAP), to introduce severe penalties for offenders and ensure stronger enforcement” while developing the National Social Protection Policy to enhance protection frameworks and institutionalize comprehensive strategies for national safeguards.

“The Ministry has also activated all available child protection mechanisms and is working very closely with justice actors, law enforcement, and all stakeholders to strengthen coordination in addressing these crimes.

“Furthermore, the Ministry is focused on establishing the necessary reporting mechanisms and crisis management centers to help citizens recognize, report, and seek help from abuse through helplines, school-based programs, psycho-social support, and community sensitization initiatives.

“We believe in a holistic approach to prevention and intervention, and we are committed to creating a safer environment for our women, children and vulnerable citizens,”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that with the strong backing of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has committed to a zero-tolerance policy on violence, the Ministry is accelerating efforts to ensure that the protection of women, children, and vulnerable groups remains a top priority in Nigeria.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is built on equity, justice, and protection for all citizens. We call on all Nigerians to join us in this crucial fight to eradicate violence and all forms of abuse from our society,”