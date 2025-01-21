32.7 C
Lagos
January 21, 2025
Trending now

Reps reject training in BPP 2025 Budget Proposal

Better remuneration ‘ll stop brain drain among Health Workers – LUTH CMD

University of Lagos distance learning institute in conjugation with DLI Alumni  Association  HOODIE Programme…

2025 budget defence before House of Reps Committee on Navy held  in…

Visit to deputy speaker to brief, officially invite him for 50th anniversary…

Bureau of Public Procurement appears before  committee to defend  2025  Annual budget,…

Budget Defence of National Security & Intelligences in Session with House Committee…

Niger Delta University Closure, strike action effect on students and local community

Revenue: Nigeria’s Creative Sector To Generate 2.7 Million Jobs – TAMPAN

Enough Is Enough!, Women Affairs Minister Seeks End to Killings, Sexual Abuse,…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Bureau of Public Procurement appears before  committee to defend  2025  Annual budget, at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0102

From left… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement, Hon Unyime Idem; deputy chairman of the committee, Hon. Sani Tanko and Hon Muktar Shagaya when the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) appeared before the committee to defend their 2025  Annual budget, at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From left… Assistant Director Account, Bureau of Public Procurement Mr Roland  Amagboakhan; Director, Civil Infrastructure, BPP, Engr. Nasir Bello and the director general of BPP,  Dr. Adelale Adedokun when they appeared before the House of Representatives Committee of Public Procurement to defend their 2025 budget at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Executive committee members working visit to construction of Opebi-Mende Bridge, approach roads project held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Blakey’s National Tax Conference the 6th Edition held in Lagos

NewChampion

2024 Budget Appraisal, Meeting with Ministry of Solid Minerals, reliant agencies held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO