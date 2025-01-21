Budget Defence of National Security & Intelligences in Session with House Committee on Nat’l Security & Intelligences held  in Abuja

L—R… Member of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence Hon. Aloko Yinka, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Martin Oke, Chairman of the Committee on National Security & Intelligences Hon. Ahmed Satomi, during the Budget Defence of National Security & Intelligences, in Session with House Committee on National Security & Intelligences, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Minister of Interior Hon. Olubumi Tunji–Ojo [left] exchanging greetings with Major Gen Muhammed Galaims Major Gen Saad Abubakar and Major Gen Abubakar Laka, during the Budget Defence of National Security & Intelligences, in Session with House Committee on National Security & Intelligences, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opera.

