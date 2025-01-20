Why Trump’s inauguration will hold indoors today, first time in 40 years

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will hold today inside the U.S. Capitol rather than outdoors because of severe cold.

This is the first time this will be happening in 40 years that U.S. presidential inaugural ceremonies will be moved indoors.

“There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda,” Trump added.

The last time an inauguration was moved indoors because of the bitter cold was in 1985 for former Republican President Ronald Reagan’s second swearing-in when the afternoon wind chill fell into the range of minus 10 to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 23 to minus 29 degrees Celsius).

The forecast for Washington on Monday is for a temperature at the time of Trump’s swearing-in around 19 F (minus 7 C) but it is expected to feel even colder with wind chill.

Trump said supporters can view the ceremony on screens inside the Capital One Arena, a professional basketball and hockey venue in downtown Washington that holds 20,000 people.

He said his presidential parade, which was set to involve marching bands and other groups proceeding down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, will be switched to Capital One Arena. It was not immediately clear how a parade would be organised inside the sports venue.