We are yet to call off strike- SSANU Taraba Varsity Chapter

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities Taraba state University Chapter, said the Union strike continues until all demands are fully implemented as that of other sister unions in the university.

Our Correspondent reports that the Academic Staff Union of universities (ASUU), Taraba state University had earlier announced the suspension of her one month strike following the agreement and commitment of the state government on the disputed issues.

The SSANU State Chairperson/JAC Chaiman, Comrade Bitrus Ajibauka, disclosed the Union’s decision in a statement issued to Journalists in Jalingo, that (SSANU), will remain on strike until all her demands are implemented.

According to the statement, the Union after her emergency congress meeting held on Thursday 16th. January 2025, resolved that the indefinite strike action continue until full implementation of all her demands are implemented like other sister union in the university.

“While we commend the state government for her efforts concerning some of our demands, we wish to state here categorically that we will remain on strike until all our demands are fully implemented like other sister union in the university.

“After our emergency congress held on the 16th. January 2025, the congress resolved that the unpaid full salaries of September 2022,

unpaid full salaries of October 2022, the withheld 28% of June, 2022 salary balance, withheld 51% of November, 2022 salary balance, the withheld 44% of December, 2022 salary balance be fully paid.

“The Congress maintain her submission position that the 2016 to 2020 promotion arrears be paid as was done to other sister union in the university.

“Congress commended the state government for the fifty million naira offer for Earned Administrative Allowances, however resolved that 30% of the total outstanding EAA of six

hundred and ninety two million, nine hundred and thity nine thousand, nine

hundred and sixty five naira and seventy two kobo (N692,939,965.72) be paid first, while the balance of 70% should be paid within (6) months,

effective from February, 2025.

“Congress maintained its earlier position of rejecting the retrogressive application of the Criteria and Guideline for Appointment, Appraisal and

Promotions of Senior Non-Academic Staff of 2012 that was annulled, repealed

and replaced for the Appraisal Exercise of 2023/2024 year.

“It resolved and requested

the state Ministry of Tertiary Education to direct the University management to apply the guidelines for appointments and Promotions of Senior Non- Academic Staff as approved by Council in 2020, that was used for 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 for the 2023/2024 Appraisal exercise, pending the inauguration of the University Governing Council, for ratification.

“Congress resolved that the Ministry of Tertiary Education should direct the University Management to complete the payment of the balance of 2016 to

2020 promotion arrears.

“Congress commended the state government effort for commencing work on the University Pension, and resolved to go for the State Pension Scheme. However, it suggested for the establishment of the Tertiary Education Pension Board”. The statement read.

The union while commending governor Agbu Kefas, and the state ministry of Tertiary Education for approving and implementing

the N70,000 New National Minimum Wage of 2024 as enacted by the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, and the payment of peculiar allowances.