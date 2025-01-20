January 20, 2025
Trending now

Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya @ 85th  Birthday Celebration in Lagos

Lagos Nawoj courtesy visit to Speaker at Lagos House of Assembly, Alausa

Spotlighting three visionaries driving Delta State’s rise to Athletic Excellence

Donald Trump takes oath as 47th US president

Philanthropist Empowers 17 Youths With Buses, Donates Millions to Young Entrepreneurs in…

Loan controversy:  Onasanya’s lawyer condemns media trial, demands summons in court as…

74 CSOs reject accusation of aiding terrorism, describe Air Force officer’s claim…

NCDC reports18.5% case fatality rate in lassa fever outbreak

Troops kill scores of terrorists, including Turji’s son

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Troops kill scores of terrorists, including Turji’s son

by Peter Anayo0109

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, with air support, successfully conducted a series of clearance operations on January 17, 2025, along the Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa, and Chindo axis.

According to a statement issued by Major General Edward Buba, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja,” the coordinated strikes resulted in the death of several terrorists, including the son of notorious leader Bello Turji, and the destruction of key terrorist hideouts and logistics hubs.

“The operation targeted a high ground in Fakai where the terrorists were hiding. The intense firepower from the troops caused significant casualties among the terrorists, and their logistical base was completely obliterated.”

Maj-Gen. Buba disclosed that in addition to eliminating the militants, the operation led to the rescue of numerous hostages who had been kidnapped by Turji’s group.

“Bello Turji, known for his brutal attacks and kidnappings, managed to escape the operation, abandoning his son and other combatants. The operation has been hailed as a major victory in the fight against terrorism, demonstrating the troops’ resolve and the efficiency of the coordinated efforts”.

The DDMO also revealed that troops also destroyed another terrorist stronghold, the Idi Mallam camp located in the Zango Kagara Forest.

“In a related development, troops also destroyed another terrorist stronghold, the Idi Mallam camp located in the Zango Kagara Forest. During this encounter, three terrorists were neutralized, and three suspected collaborators were arrested.

“The troops also seized significant weapons, including two machine guns, an AK47 rifle, and ammunition. In addition, 61 stolen cattle and 44 sheep were rescued, along with other supplies,” he stated.

The General stressed that the military’s commitment to the protection and safety of Nigerian citizens remains steadfast, with Operation FANSAN YAMMA continuing its relentless campaign against terror groups across the country.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tech enthusiasts launch platform to support Soludo’s works

NewChampion

Christmas: Follow peace with all men, CAN group urges Christians

GODGIFT

Ibadan stampede: Court remands Oriyomi Hamzat, Ex-Ooni wife, Naomi, school principal in prison

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO