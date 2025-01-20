Telcos should explore digital innovations to raise more funds— Tech expert

…says tariff increment will make Nigerian economy worse

BLESSING TAIWO

A digital and business process expert, Mr Enoch Alonge, has urged telecommunications companies to leverage digital innovations to enhance their income rather than increase tariffs.

The federal government recently approved an increment in telcos tariffs to consumers as requested by telecom firms operating in Nigeria.

While the exact percentage of the hike is yet to be disclosed, Alonge, in an interview with Daily Champion, warned against worsening the economy.

He stressed that operational costs in all aspects are rising daily, hence the need to explore innovative ways including the use of artificial intelligence for sustenance.

“Inflation is something everyone worries about, which affects both the telecommunications companies and consumers.

“The telcos should look for innovative ways to serve the consumers and still be able to retain them. You don’t want to increase tariffs in an economy that is overtaken by inflation and your consumers are unable to patronise. This will affect the economy more.

“If you continue to increase the tariffs and the consumers are unable to patronise you, that is loss-loss situation.”

The tech expert pinpointed that the price hike might lead to improved service quality and network coverage which are critical for economic growth, however, the subscribers will be in pain.

“If small businesses cannot afford the new tariff, they might shut down. Communication could become an issue. This will in turn affect the economy. We are not 10 years or 20 years back, we need to think about the way forward.

“The easiest thing most countries and individuals should be able to have is access to data, knowledge, information. If an average individual will not, it will cause some issues. The federal government needs to look into that.

“Telecom companies need to up their game in Nigeria, they should look at innovative, efficient and cheap ways to render their services because they can’t keep increasing their tariff as it affects the consumers. It’s not just about economic business but also about economic growth.

“I’m laying more emphasis on digital transformation which is very important. Leveraging advancement in AI, optimising operations. Also, in infrastructural development like expanding 4G and 5G networks will be better positioned to meet the increasing demand for data services,” Alonge stated.

