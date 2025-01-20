31.8 C
Lagos
January 20, 2025
Trending now

Tanker explosion: NUPENG condoles victims’ families

Gwagwalada’s New Lease on Life: Impact of Paikon-Kore-Ibua Road Project

In support of life sentence for drug offenders

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 20, 2024

Explosion: Tinubu orders campaign on danger of scooping fuel from fallen tankers

We are yet to call off strike- SSANU Taraba Varsity Chapter

Operation Hadin Kai: 7 Division hosts 2024 end of year WASA for troops

Reps C’ttee orders for details of nutrition intervention from Health Ministry

NDLEA warns of dangerous new drug substance seen in Lagos, Kano

Alison-Madueke’s loot: SERAP writes Trump, seeks return of stolen assets, ban on…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Tanker explosion: NUPENG condoles victims’ families

by Editor0118

…Tasks govt on fixing dilapidated roads
UFOMBA UZUEGBU
National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG), has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and communities affected by the tragic petroleum truck accident at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government of Niger state on Saturday.
The leadership of the Union said in a statement ,weekend in Lagos, that it was deeply saddened by the loss of lives, the destruction of properties and the injuries sustained by many, in the devastating incident.
The statement signed by Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Owolabi, NUPENG President and General Secretary, respectively, read : “The Union takes this opportunity to urgently appeal to the Federal government to repair bad roads to prevent such incidents and to intensify efforts in sensitising the public about the dangers of scooping fuel from accidental situations of petroleum trucks on highways.
” As a responsible organization, NUPENG collaborates annually with relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Police and State Traffic Management Agencies, to train our drivers on road safety. The Union is committed to continuously training and retraining our members on best driving and safety practices “.
NUPENG commended the emergency responders who bravely extinguished the fire and rescued many injured victims.It urged relevant authorities to provide the necessary and medical care to those injured and to take measures to prevent future tragedies.

Related posts

Court orders EFCC lawyer to confirm alleged fictitious report in Ali Bello’s trial

Editor

FCT Minister Inspects Saburi Road Project, Assures Residents of Timely Completion and Improved Governance

Editor

Xmas : People’s Club urges Soludo to beef up security, inducts 30 members

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO