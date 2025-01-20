Tanker explosion: NUPENG condoles victims’ families

…Tasks govt on fixing dilapidated roads

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers(NUPENG), has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and communities affected by the tragic petroleum truck accident at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government of Niger state on Saturday.

The leadership of the Union said in a statement ,weekend in Lagos, that it was deeply saddened by the loss of lives, the destruction of properties and the injuries sustained by many, in the devastating incident.

The statement signed by Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Owolabi, NUPENG President and General Secretary, respectively, read : “The Union takes this opportunity to urgently appeal to the Federal government to repair bad roads to prevent such incidents and to intensify efforts in sensitising the public about the dangers of scooping fuel from accidental situations of petroleum trucks on highways.

” As a responsible organization, NUPENG collaborates annually with relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Police and State Traffic Management Agencies, to train our drivers on road safety. The Union is committed to continuously training and retraining our members on best driving and safety practices “.

NUPENG commended the emergency responders who bravely extinguished the fire and rescued many injured victims.It urged relevant authorities to provide the necessary and medical care to those injured and to take measures to prevent future tragedies.