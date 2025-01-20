Philanthropist Empowers 17 Youths With Buses, Donates Millions to Young Entrepreneurs in Imo

A Philanthropist and business mogul, Mr. Maduabughichi Kingsley Igwe, has empowered 17 Youths in Imo State with the distribution of shuttle buses to help cushion the effect of the economic hardships on them and their families.

Igwe, known as the Blues and Akpataozuo Oha, distributed the buses to the beneficiaries in his hometown, Nkahu village in Nneato Ogwugwu autonomous community in Dikenafai ancient kingdom of Imo State.

In addition to the buses, Mr. Igwe also made financial donations ranging from N2 million to N10 million, to young entrepreneurs in the community to expand their businesses.

Kingsley Igwe, well acclaimed in communities within Dikenafai for his welfare and empowerment programmes, also rewarded winners of a football competition he sponsored in the area, with a trophy and N1.6 million in prize money.

Igwe who disclosed that he derives joy helping others, charged the beneficiaries to imbibe the spirit of helping one another; “There is joy in helping the poor and giving back to society.”

He said part of the decision to carry out the project was to enable the less privileged to receive some relief, noting that the gesture was also intended to empower and enrich the lives of some members of his community.

He noted that the best way to encourage people was to do something that would positively impact their lives.

The philanthropist explained that his objective was to empower the community’s young people, many of whom struggle to access economic and personal growth opportunities.

He expressed joy at being able to assist the people. “It fills me with great pride to support the development of Dikenafai,” he said. He emphasized the importance of community development and urged all Igbos to continue working together for the common good.

Speaking at the event, one of his business associates, Chief Wilfred Okafor, noted that God blessed the people of Nneato through Kingsley Igwe, describing him as a rare gift.

He thanked the philanthropist for his kindness and called on other well-to-do persons to emulate him and consider the need to help and develop their communities.

Giving a similar testimony, Mr. Dikeoha Igwe, thanked his sibling for his kind gesture, noting that “he has proven himself worthy of his personality, which is being at the forefront of impacting lives and humanity at all times.”

He added: “The Blues, as we call him, is known for his passion for uplifting the standard of living of people around him, especially in Dikenafai. He is a philanthropist who has impacted individual lives, championed many social amenity projects, and delivered them to the people in his community.”

He said that having accomplished extraordinary feats in the business world, his brother decided to give back to society for the enormous blessings God had bestowed on him. “He began this philanthropic mission in his community, Nneato, by installing street lights.”

According to him, “This exemplary feat endeared him to the heart of his people as he has etched his name in the sand of history. His actions, activities, and acts of kindness capture his innate qualities, one of which is constantly making people around him happy.”

Prince Ifeanyi Nnadozie, the Nneato community youth leader and one of the beneficiaries, appreciated Kingsley Igwe’s good works. He said, “He is destined for greatness. He loves football. I pray he prospers in everything he does.”

Mr Emmanuel Ugunna Nnakwe said that Igwe’s contributions were more than just material donations; they were symbols of hope, resilience, and community spirit.

He acknowledged that the contributions would have a lasting impact on the community’s well-being. He has shown us that there is a future to look forward to, and we are deeply thankful for his kindness.”

“Igwe’s commitment to his community reminds us that development is not just about infrastructure or policy but also about touching people’s hearts and making a tangible difference in their daily lives.”

One of his cousins, Chief Fred Emeruwa, gave his perspective, confirming that Kinsley Igwe’s philanthropy gesture was not limited to his community, Nneato Ogwugwu, but extended to neighbouring villages within the Dikenafai ancient kingdom.

He observed that he installed street lights in his village, Nkahu Nneato Ogwugwu, and in other neighbouring villages, such as Umudike, Umuchoke, and Umuejim, respectively.

The event attracted people from all walks of life, including chiefs, elders, youth, and women from across Igboland.