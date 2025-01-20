Operation Hadin Kai: 7 Division hosts 2024 end of year WASA for troops

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

As parts of its tradition to bring the barracks community in touch with their traditions, culture and history, the theater command Northeast Operation Hadin kai in collaboration with the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army has organized the 2024 West African Social Activities to unwind and celebrate the end of the last year with the troops.

Speaking at the occasion held at 131 Parade ground, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri on Saturday, the theater Commander Northeast Operation Hadin kai, Major General Wahidi Shuaibu said the occasion afforded them the opportunity to be in connection with their traditions, culture and history.

” On behalf of the headquarters theater command, I wish to welcome you to the 2024 combined theater and 7 Division WASA social activities to mark the end of the year and mark the beginning of the year 2025″, General Shuaibu said .

The theater Commander said the WASA also gives the the troops the opportunity to thank Almighty God for the opportunity of life and also mark the beginning of the new year and prayed for good health, bumper harvest and victory over adversaries of the country. .

The occasion featured traditional and cultural dances, stand up comedians, it also showcase traditional delicacies, artifacts and historical activities to remind the barrack community of their culture.

A wife of a soldier, Mrs Bosun Afeyeyi said ” we are very happy because the occasion reminds us, with our children our traditions, culture and history. You can see we just displaced our delicacies such as Amala, Fufu among other cultural delicacies”.

” You know here in the barracks it is an annual ritual for us to meet together and unwind both the troops and we the families of the soldiers”, she added.

The occasion also featured tug of war, presentation of souvenir to the Special Guest of honour and other dignitaries that graced the occasion.

The occasion also witnessed the attendance of the barrack community,friends and associates of the military.

In his votes of thanks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC)7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna said ” I would begin by thanking Almighty Allah for seeing us through 2024, my appreciation goes to the President and Commander in Chief, President Bola Tinubu, the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum , the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Elkanemi, and the Chief of Army Staff and the theater Commander for the success of the event.

He said the WASA social activities is taking place across all Army formations and units across the country.