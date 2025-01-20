NDLEA warns of dangerous new drug substance seen in Lagos, Kano

.Arrests India-bound nursing student over attempt to ingest 76 wraps of cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has raised the alarm after recent drug seizures in Lagos and Kano exposed dangerous substances by youths, disguised under disturbing street names.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared a video of the confiscated contraband on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Among the substances are New Psychoactive Substances and others with alarming names such as “Suck & Die,” “Rubber Solution,” “Dead Man,” and “Gelato.”

Babafemi urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to remain vigilant and proactive in identifying and curbing these trends within their spheres of influence.

He said, “Narco-trend update: Parents, shine your eyes 👀! Latest seizures by @ndlea_nigeria officers in Lagos and Kano reveal scary names of some substances, including NPS, we should all watch out for in our homes and communities: Suck & die, Rubber solution, Dead man, Gelato.”