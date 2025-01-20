NCDC reports18.5% case fatality rate in lassa fever outbreak

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported an 18.5 per cent Case of Fatality Rate (CFR) for Lassa fever.

The NCDC disclosed this on Monday via its official website, noting that there were 10 deaths and 54 confirmed cases recorded between Dec. 30 2024 and Jan. 5.

It added that these figures were part of the 196 suspected cases reported during the period.

The situation report revealed that the confirmed cases were spread across six states and 20 local government areas.

The states affected included Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Kogi.

A breakdown of the cases showed that 78 per cent of all confirmed infections were from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states.

It added that Ondo accounted for 35 per cent, Edo 28 per cent and Bauchi 15 per cent.

The NCDC noted that the predominant age group affected was 21 to 30 years, with a median age of 31.5 years and a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.6.

Although it said that there had been an increase in suspected cases compared to the same period in 2024, no healthcare worker was infected during the first reporting week of 2025.

The NCDC said it had activated its National Lassa Fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System to oversee response efforts.

“In 2024, Nigeria recorded 9,685 suspected cases of Lassa fever, with 1,187 confirmed cases and 191 deaths across 28 states and 138 local government areas,” it said.

NAN reports that Lassa fever, first identified in 1969 in Lassa village, Nigeria, is a viral hemorrhagic disease caused by the Lassa virus.

The virus is transmitted to humans primarily through food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats, a rodent common across West Africa.

Human-to-human transmission is also possible, particularly in healthcare settings without adequate infection control measures.

The disease infects hundreds of thousands annually across West Africa, causing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and in severe cases, bleeding.

One of the most troubling complications is hearing loss, which affects about 25 per cent of survivors.

Fatality rates are estimated at one per cent, but during outbreaks, mortality can rise significantly, particularly among pregnant women and healthcare workers.

Despite its significant health impact, Lassa fever has been categorised as one of the most neglected diseases, with limited resources allocated to its prevention and treatment.

Currently, there are no licensed vaccines for Lassa fever, although about 20 candidates are in development, with the most advanced in Phase II clinical trials.