Lagos Nawoj courtesy visit to Speaker at Lagos House of Assembly, Alausa

From left…Vice Chairperson Lagos Nawoj, Comrade Yekini Bunmi,New Lagos State Speaker, Rt Honourable Mojisola Meranda, Lagos State NAWOJ Chairperson, Dr (Mrs) Adeola Ekine and National Assistance Secretary NAWOJ Alhaja Ayisat Cole during the Lagos Nawoj courtesy visit to the Speaker at Lagos House of Assembly, Alausa, Lagos, on 20/1/2025.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2