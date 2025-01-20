Gwagwalada’s New Lease on Life: Impact of Paikon-Kore-Ibua Road Project

… As Communities Hail Wike Over Road Project

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

Gwagwalada, a region in Abuja, Once plagued by neglected roads and difficult access,is undergoing a remarkable transformation has been revitalized, symbolizing safety, economic empowerment, and a brighter future for residents.

The FCT Minister’s Press Corps feedback report revealed that the 9-kilometer Paikon-kore–Ibua Road, featuring 17 culverts and a newly constructed bridge, is at the heart of this progress.

The road has been a game-changer, particularly for school children and traders, who can now safely cross the bridge even during the rainy season.

Ibrahim Umar Makeri, Community Liaison Officer, expressed his gratitude, saying, “This road has changed our lives… Wike has given us hope and visibility.”

The transformation of Gwagwalada began when Barr Nyesom Wike assumed office as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). His vision, aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, has turned Gwagwalada into a thriving hub.

Residents and traders have expressed overwhelming gratitude for the road improvements, which have also boosted local businesses.

Charles Eyo, a trader, noted, “For years, I paid rent without making a profit because customers couldn’t reach us. Now, business is booming, and the market is alive again.”

Contractors working on the road projects, including Setraco Nigeria Ltd. and Okmas Nigeria Ltd., have praised the FCT administration’s commitment to timely funding and local empowerment.

“Except the skilled workers, all the helpers, labourers who were engaged in this project are from all of these two communities (Paikon Kore and Ibwa). In addition, because of the skills we need, we brought the outsiders also. But, most of the people we engaged were from these two communities.

” The host communities have given full support to us and they are very happy with us, with the way they are doing.

“Also, if any disturbances come, they will engage themselves, their chiefs are coming and helping us to resolve any issues that come. So, we don’t have any problem with the communities.

“So, we have completed it, and also the minister had funded earlier than when we started the job. So, it is easier for us to complete the project. So, he (Wike) has helped us to complete this project.”

The newly paved roads have become symbols of renewed hope and progress for the community. As Monday Omoike, a trader, put it, “This administration is working. The roads have brought customers back and changed our lives. It’s a new dawn for Gwagwalada.”

Narrating his side of the story,

Umar Faruk Abubakar, a staunch stakeholder in the Palace of the Chairman, Traditional Council of Chiefs, Gwagwalada Area Council, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Magaji, the Aguma of Gwagwalada: “Years before now, if you are asked to go to Ibwa, you begin to think, are you going to fly or do you need a helicopter to go? But today, in the infinite mercy of God Almighty, the Honorable Minister of Federal Capital Territory, who he has said (promised) and done it.

“Now in the next 10-15 minutes from Paikon-kore, you are already in Ibwa, so there is nothing that is more good than what he has done on that road. So, we will continue to thank him, as he has done so much.

“The highest ranking traditional ruler in Gwagwalada Area Council is the Aguma of Gwagwalada. So, we are appreciating him on behalf of Gwagwalada Area Council, because this palace is the palace of the Chairman of Traditional Council of Chiefs in the Council.

“So, we are thanking him most sincerely for what he has done for us in Gwagwalada Area Council. May God continue to preserve him so that we begin to see more of his handwork in Gwagwalada Area Council.”

Ibrahim Umar, who described himself as the Community Liaison Officer Paikonkore-Ibwa communities, account that his people are thrilled by the complete transformation of the road from what it used to be over decades of its existence even before the creation of the FCT.

Umar said the road aside from improving movement of humans and goods, has also enhanced efforts at addressing the security challenges in the area.

He opined that the people especially the farmers are now being empowered to farm more, as they would be able to easily and securely convey their farm produce to and from the towns.

Accordingtohim: “For quiet decades, we find it difficult to transport our farm produce to the city centre especially Gwagwalada towns, and its environs, but we are happy that we can do so now with ease.

“This road was changed because of God Almighty, and because of honourable minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, who has deemed it fit to bring this project down to Gwagwalada, and not only Gwagwalada, but to remember the people of Paikon-kore and Ibwa communities.

“The main bridge that cut the two communities off, and during raining season we find it very difficult to cross across. Particularly, students in primary school, students of SS 1, JSS 3, especially around August and September, they find it difficult to cross to places to where their schools are located.

“But because the bridge has been done now successfully, I believe that during raining season now, anybody can go to wherever they wish to go.

“We are thanking President Bola Tinubu who had made it possible to appoint Barrister Nyesom Wike as FCT minister, who deemed it fit to link the rural communities to other part of the territory. We feel very proud of having him in FCT.”

