FG announces fare for Hajj pilgrims 2025

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has officially announced the Hajj fare for the 2025 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Usman, intending pilgrims from the Southern States will pay N8.7 million, while those from Borno and Adamawa Zone will pay N8.3 million. Pilgrims from the Northern Zone will pay N8.4 million.

The announcement was made today in a statement signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director of Information and Publication on behalf of NAHCON chairman

The NAHCON boss said that the fare was a result of extensive collaboration with all stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to the presidency and the Forum of Executive Secretaries of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions for their support.

The statement read in part, “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), under the leadership of its Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman is pleased to announce the Hajj fare for the 2025 season. The fare was announced sequel to approval from the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Indeed NAHCON Chairman and his team in collaboration with a representative of the Presidency, Malam Ameen Amshi, who is Special Assistant to the President, Special Duties did their best to maintain the Hajj fare within the same range as previously charged. Others who actively participated in stemming the cost are leadership of State Executive Secretaries, namely Malam Idris Ahmad Almakura, the Forum Chairman who doubles as the Executive Secretary (E.S) of Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, his colleague from Kebbi State and Deputy Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Yaro, with their Secretary and E.S of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu among others who worked tirelessly to ensure that the fares do not skyrocket.

“This modest effort on the fare was reached after extensive consultations to ensure inclusivity in this important decision-making process.

“The 2025 Hajj fare for Borno and Adamawa zone, intending pilgrims are expected to pay N8,327,125.59 (eight million, three hundred and twenty-seven thousand, one hundred and twenty- five Naira fifty-nine kobo).

“Similarly, the cost of 2025 Hajj for intending pilgrims from Southern states is N8, 784, 085.59 (eight million, seven hundred and eighty-four thousand, eighty-five Naira Naira fifty-nine kobo).

“Intending pilgrims from the Northern zone will pay N8, 457,685.59 (eight million, four hundred and fifty-seven thousand, six hundred and eighty-five Naira fifty-nine kobo).”

