Explosion: Tinubu orders campaign on danger of scooping fuel from fallen tankers

.President, Buhari, Shetima, Ganduje, APC console Niger govt, victims’ families

.As death toll rises

.Repair bad roads to avert recurrence- NUPENG

.NMDPRA plans to review safety procedures

Cyril Mbah, Abuja, AKOR Sylvester, Abuja

Following scores of deaths during the tanker explosion in Niger State, President Bola Tinubu has mandated the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to launch a nationwide educational campaign for awareness about the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers and the environmental risks associated with such actions.

Tinubu gave the directive while reacting to the fuel tanker explosion that claimed over 80 lives and left many injured at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, on Saturday.

The death toll from the petrol tanker explosion as at Sunday had risen to 86, while 55 people were injured and taken to hospitals.

Corpses had been recovered, and all had been given a mass burial in Dikko, Niger State.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday.

However, in a statement on Sunday signed by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Niger State.

Part of the statement read, “The President has directed the provision of comprehensive medical care to the injured and instructed security and road safety authorities to implement measures to avert similar incidents.

“President Tinubu strongly advises all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature.

“Additionally, the President has mandated the National Orientation Agency to initiate a nationwide educational campaign. This campaign will raise public awareness about the severe risks and environmental dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.”

Speaking in the same vein, former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the fire following another petroleum tanker accident.

Buhari’s former spokesman, Garba Shehu made this known in a release made available to newsmen.

According to Shehu, Buhari expressed disappointment that the practice of scooping up fuel is becoming more common in spite of warnings from the authorities, and the devastating losses of life that had characteristically attended such incidents.

In condoling with the government and the people of Niger State, the former President wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Also, Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commiserated with families of victims of fuel tanker explosion that claimed several lives at Dikko Junction in Niger State.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stanley Nkwocha on Sunday in Abuja, Shettima assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to preventing future occurrences.

The Vice-President, who expressed dismay at the devastating tanker explosion, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, as well as the government and people of the state.

NAN reports that the Vice-President’s message follows President Bola Tinubu’s earlier directive for immediate medical assistance to survivors and the implementation of stricter safety protocols along major highways.

The incident, which occurred when a fuel-laden tanker en route from Kaduna to Gwagwalada overturned at Dikko Junction, had prompted the federal government to announce a comprehensive review of transportation safety measures.

The President had also tasked the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to launch an immediate nationwide awareness campaign on the dangers of approaching accident scenes involving fuel tankers

Similarly, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed deep sorrow and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and good people of Niger State over the tragic tanker explosion.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman, Edwin Olofu, Dr. Ganduje described the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy that has caused immense pain to families and communities across Niger State.

Ganduje said, “We are profoundly saddened by the loss of lives and the suffering caused by this unfortunate incident.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Niger State in this moment of grief.”

The APC National Chairman commended the swift response of emergency services and called for all necessary support to be extended to the victims and their families.

Ganduje equally urged relevant authorities to take proactive measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents in the future.

He further assured the government and people of Niger State of APC’s support during this trying time, while praying for the repose of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured.

The National Chairman reiterated his commitment to advocate for improved safety measures in transportation to safeguard lives and property across the country.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the latest deaths from tanker explosion in Niger State as disturbing and stated that the party leadership feels very sad about the development.

“We deeply condole with the government and the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery,” the party said in a statement issued on Sunday by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary.

Continuing, the statement also commiserated with the government and good people of Niger State over the tragic incident and applauded “the spirited and patriotic efforts of emergency relief agencies at mitigating the impact of the unfortunate incident.”

“Our profound thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the grieving families and the entire state at this difficult moment.”

Worried by the explosion the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has appealed to the Federal government to repair bad roads to prevent such incidents and to intensify efforts in sensitizirg the public about the dangers of scooping fuel from accidental situations of petroleum trucks on highways.

NUPENG, in a statement signed by its president, Williams Akporeha and the secretary, Afolabi Olawole, expressed worry that many innocent lives were lost in the unfortunate incident, urging government to do the needful to avert future tragedies.

The statement said, as a responsible organization, NUPENG collaborates annually with relevant agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Police, and State Traffic Management agencies, to train our drivers on road safety.

It stated that the Union is committed to continuously training and retraining its members on best driving and safety practices, while sympathising with the affected families and the entire Dikko community in Niger State.

The union, in the statement commended the emergency responders who bravely extinguished the fire and rescued many injured victims and urged all relevant authorities to provide the necessary support and medical care to those injured and to take measures to prevent future tragedies.

Part of the statement reads: “The leadership and members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, arid communities affected by the tragic petroleum truck accident at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government, Niger State, on Saturday 18th, January 2025.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, the destruction of properties, and the injuries sustained by many in this devastating incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this traumatic and challenging time.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to bear these irreparable losses.”

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will review its operating procedures to encourage safety awareness, following Saturday’s tanker explosion in Niger.

Mr Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive, NMDPRA, said this on Sunday when he visited the site of the petrol tanker explosion.

He said after receiving a preliminary report of the accident, the authority would carry out further investigation, and come up with measures to prevent reoccurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of residents were burnt to death with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries following the explosion of a petrol-laden tanker at Dikko Junction, Gurara, Niger.

The inspection team included oil stakeholders such as the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), branch of NUPENG.

Ahmed, represented by Dr Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, NMDPRA, said the authority would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to enhance public awareness to avoid reoccurrence.

“From what we learnt, there was an accident, and from the accident, there was a spill, and people were scooping fuel. And this led to the incident that caused the loss of many lives yesterday.

“We will work with the stakeholders to review our standard operating procedures; we should have a proper safety arrangement to prevent such accidents.

“We have requisite training within the sector that encourages safety awareness,” he said.

NAN also reports that the NMDPRA team visited the Musa Yar’Adua Memorial Hospital, Sabon-Wuse, Niger, where the explosion victims were taken for medical attention.

Dr Musa Lafaruma, Head, Hospital Services, confirmed that 28 people were brought to the hospital on the day of the explosion, but three of them died leaving only one survivor.

According to him, many of the victims were taken to other hospitals for medical attention by their family members