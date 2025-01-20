Donald Trump takes oath as 47th US president

Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, marking his return to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term.

This marks his unprecedented return to the White House, following his first term as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.

The swearing-in ceremony took place indoors at the US Capitol, a deviation from tradition prompted by extremely cold weather conditions.

Going first, JD Vance, United States Vice President-elect, who represented Ohio in the US Senate from 2023 to 2025, took his oath of office.

Subsequently, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Trump at 12 p.m. ET, with First Lady Melania Trump by his side during the ceremony. Our correspondent followed the inauguration live on CNN.

The event was attended by a limited audience due to the indoor setting, with approximately 700 guests present, significantly fewer than the anticipated 250,000.