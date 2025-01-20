27 C
Photo Gallery

Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya @ 85th  Birthday Celebration in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

L-r … The Celebrant, Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya. CON;  Founder and president/chief executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote;  Doyen of industry,  Prince Samuel Adedoyin. During the birthday reception and Thanksgiving Prayers of Chief Rasaki Okoya,held in Lagos on 12/1/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade; Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Alhaja Kuburat Okoya ; The Celebrant, Foremost Industrialist/ Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya , Cutting his birthday cake, CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya, (MON) , Doyen of industry,  Prince Samuel Adedoyin; Mrs. Toyin Adedoyin; Philanthropist Sir Olu Okeowo and  Chairman Of Channels Media Group, John Momoh.

Wife of the Celebrant, CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya, (MON) poses with friends.

L-r…Chairman Of Channels Media Group, John Momoh;  Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro; President Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba; Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni.

Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary (left).

L-r… The Celebrant, Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya CON;  Head Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo;  Chairman BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu.

L-r …Former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ambassador George Oguntade; The Celebrant, Foremost Industrialist/Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya. CON; Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke;  Chairman OVATION MEDIA Group  Dr. Dele Momodu .

L-r…  CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu with  Chairman Globe Motors Limited Mrs. Nkiru  Anumudu.

L-r… Barrister Abiodun Adefulire; Wife of the CelebrantCEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya; Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs  and former Lagos Deputy Governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

L-r …Business Woman  Princess (Dr) Folasade  Omotade with Former  First Lady Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunsho Amosun.

L-r… Mrs Gwendolyn Nwachukwuformer Minister of Foreign Affairs, General Ike Nwachukwu.

L-r … Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni  with CEO Bolmus Group International, Bola Shagaya .

L-R…  Vice Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Olushola Alao; Olori Olusola Adedoyin Alao and   Nigerian Business Man, Tunde Ayeni .

L-r… Businessman and socialite, Jide Coker; Vice Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Olushola Alao; Business Man, Tunde Ayeni and Chief Paul Da Costa.

Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and his lovely wife Alhaja Rasheedat Okoya (left).

L-R... Chairman BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Wife of the Celebrant, CEO Eleganza industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya, (MON).

L-R…A Master Physician and Endocrinologist, Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku; The Celebrant, Foremost Industrialist/Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba; Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; Chairman OVATION MEDIA Group.  Dr, Dele Momodu.

L-R …Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited  Sir Olu Okenwo;  Chairman Of Channels Media Group, John Momoh and  Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro.

Wife of the celebrant, CEO of Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya, (MON)   at the stage.

Wife of the Celebrant, CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade  Okoya, (MON)   (middle) Pose with Friends   During the birthday reception and Thanksgiving Prayers of Chief Rasaki Okoya, held at Oluwanisola Estate Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos on 12/1/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

