74 CSOs reject accusation of aiding terrorism, describe Air Force officer’s claim as baseless

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A coalition of 74 Civil Society Organisations operating in different parts of the country have rejected allegations credited to an Air Force officer who claimed that indigenous and foreign NGOs were aiding terrorism in the northeast, northwest and north central zones of the country.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday and signed by leaders of 74 CSOs titled: “Baseless and Unsubstantiated Allegations Against NGOs on “Why Boko Haram, bandits thrive: How NGOs, others aid terrorists — Former generals, commanders,” described the allegations as cheap blackmail and urged the public to disregard the claim.

The statement insisted that civil society organisations are deeply worried about “the inflammatory claims by the unnamed former Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Nigerian Air Force at this time when countries the world over have recognised the central role that vibrant and active civil society organisations play in broader counterterrorism strategies and the popular support needed, which could only be built and sustained with the support and cooperation of civil society.”

The coalition stated that the statement which was published in a Lagos-based newspaper on Jan 16, 2025 under the headline “Why Boko Haram, bandits thrive: How NGOs, others aid terrorists,” was done in bad faith since it recklessly accused NGOs in the North-East, North-West, and North-Central regions of providing covert sponsorship and funding to terrorists.

The statement reads:

“We strongly condemn this act of stigmatizing, smearing, defaming and targeting the NGO sector which is inconsistent with meaningfully attending to the genuine threats of terrorism in our country.

Rather than confronting the systemic failures that have allowed terrorism to thrive in Nigeria, these claims attempt to shift blame onto the very organizations that have stepped into the void to support communities abandoned by the Nigerian state.

“It is a known fact that a civilian-led approach, engaging civil society and communities, is the most effective way to prevent violent extremism demonstrating the necessity of the role of civil society in channelling discontent and allowing for constructive engagement with States, and indirectly undermining the factors leading individuals to be drawn to terrorism and violent extremism.

“For nearly two decades, NGOs operating in the North-East have played an indispensable role in mitigating the devastating impact of insurgency and banditry.

They provide life-saving humanitarian assistance, education, healthcare, and psychosocial support to millions of displaced and vulnerable Nigerians.

”

These activities are carried out without any intention of gaining pecuniary benefit and they operate under the supervision of strict regulatory frameworks, including rigorous anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws enforced by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

“In its resolution 72/284, the United Nations General Assembly urged States to ensure that counter-terrorism measures did not impede humanitarian activities or engagement.

Humanitarian exemptions are critical in protecting civil society actors operating in challenging environments where terrorist groups are active from sanctions regimes and counter-terrorism measures.

Acts prohibiting or otherwise impeding humanitarian services violate the obligation of States to respect the right to life. Any death linked to such prohibition would constitute an arbitrary deprivation of life.

“One of the most fundamental norms of international humanitarian law is the need to protect the provision of impartial medical care to all wounded and sick persons, including members of adversarial parties and the population under its control.

This is a norm that must be factored into any counter-terrorism strategy. To abide by these norms is not a sign of weakness, it is an obligation of civilized Nation States.

“It is unconscionable to malign NGOs that work tirelessly, often at great personal risk, to bring hope and relief to conflict-affected communities.

These accusations, devoid of proof, serve only to erode public trust, distract from the real issues, and undermine the critical work being done in some of the country’s most challenging environments.

“As we mark another Armed Forces Remembrance Day and honour the sacrifices of Nigeria’s armed forces, there can be little doubt that Nigeria needs leadership, unity, and aggressive actions to overcome the challenges of insecurity, NGOs across the country have risen to the crises our nation is enduring.

They are stretching beyond all reasonable measures and continue to advance their missions despite unfathomable challenges and coordinated attacks on the sector as evidenced in this Vanguard Newspaper article.

This pattern of baseless accusations is a disservice to Nigerians and undermines the very principles of accountability and justice that we all seek to uphold.

“The cost of stifling civil society to prevent any perceived threat of terrorism far outweighs its benefits.

Any effective counter-terrorism strategy needs to strengthen, not weaken, civil society.

There is growing evidence that the instrumentalisation of agendas to counter-terrorism and to prevent and counter violent extremism is leading to a lack of trust in State authorities.

“The United Nations Human Rights Committee recognized that the right to life should not be interpreted narrowly, noting that it places not only negative obligations on States (e.g. to not kill), but also positive obligations (e.g. to protect life), to ensure access to the basic conditions necessary to sustain life

“It is on this premise that we demand: The Nigerian government and military leadership address the real reasons terrorism persists, including but not limited to rampant poverty and inequality, porous borders, corruption and inefficiency in defence spending.

“The Nigerian Security Apparatus should focus its efforts and manpower on disrupting terrorist funding and logistics networks rather than scapegoating civil society.

It must also enhance intelligence gathering and operational capacity to secure lives and properties.

“The government must engage constructively with NGOs to address the root causes of insecurity and alleviate the suffering of affected communities understanding that civil society can meaningfully generate peace and development, including implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and can clearly articulate the sources of grievances identified as factors leading to terrorist and extremist violence.

“The undersigned calls for caution as inflammatory statements such as this news article attributed to an unnamed former Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Nigerian Air Force could lead to attacks on humanitarian actors further deepening the crisis we are aiming to solve.”

The statement was signed by 21st Century Community Empowerment for Youth Initiative, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Accountability Lab, Nigeria Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD) and African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL).

Others are Amnesty International Nigeria, Borno Coalition for Democracy and Progress (BOCODEP), BudgIT Foundation, Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Centre for Community Empowerment in Conflict and Peace-building – Kaduna, Centre for Democratic Research and Training (CRDDERT) and Centre for Global Tolerance and Human Rights.

The remaining signatories are Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Centre LSD, Centre for Social Centre for Justice Reform, Centre for Transparency Watch, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), CLEEN Foundation, Community Life Project (CLP), Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), Connected Development (CODE), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), EIE Nigeria, Elixir Trust Foundation, Emma Ezeazu Centre for Good Governance and Accountability, Environmental Rights Action and Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth, Nigeria (ERA), Falana and Falana’s Chambers, Global Rights, Good Governance Team and Goodluck Jonathan Foundation among others.