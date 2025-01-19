25 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Tinubu Did Not Drag Any Eminent Nigerian To Paris

by Editor0119

The presidency has refuted the claim that Nigerian Government Dragged some Eminent Nigerians to Paris for an arbitration proceeding

In a statement signed by  Bayo Onanuga ,Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) and made available to Daily Champion , it reads ‘’The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to some fake news on social media about an arbitration proceeding in Paris to which the Nigerian Government is a party.

 

According to the statement, ‘’The private proceeding, which should not have been reported in the media, is entirely confidential until the international arbitrators decide.’’

 

While respecting the confidentiality of the proceeding, we wish to state categorically that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not forced anyone to testify for or to refrain from testifying against Nigeria.

 

All the eminent Nigerians involved in Nigeria’s defence are doing so willingly and out of sheer patriotism and conviction.

 

President  Tinubu and the entire country are grateful to them.

 

 

