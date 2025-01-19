Ondo Council Polls: Aiyedatiwa pledges robust Local Government Administration

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Saturday participated in the local government election in the state.

He described the exercise as a step towards enhancing grassroots development.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the effective running of the state’s local government system in line with the provisions of the law.

Aiyedatiwa cast his vote at Polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward 4, in Ilaje Local Government Area, commending the electoral process.

Speaking with reporters after casting his ballot, the Governor commended the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) for the seamless conduct of the poll.

Aiyedatiwa also thanked the people of the State for participating in the election.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2