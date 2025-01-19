Glo Festival of Joy promo draw holds in Abuja   

Another draw for more winners in the ongoing Glo Festival of Joy promo has been held in Abuja. This is in continuation of Globacom’s yearly plan to excite and reward its subscribers across the country.

The draw, held on Friday at the Gloworld, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse, was grace by various observers including Glo subscribers, members of the media and officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) led by Martin Oteh.

Since the promotion began in October 2024, the company has given prizes to winners in a number of cities, allowing hundreds of Nigerians who received various prizes to close the year 2024 with a smile.

The draw comes before the prize presentation exercise, which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at the same Glo office in Wuse, Abuja, as has been the norm since the promotion began. A brand-new Toyota Prado is up for grabs, and several scores of fortunate subscribers also won tricycles, sewing machines, generators, and grinding machines.

In order to be eligible to win the great prizes up for grabs, Globacom urged both new and existing customers to dial *611# to opt into the promotion and to continue recharging (voice and data) during the promo time. By buying a new SIM, registering it, and dialing *611#, new subscribers can get started right away.

During the promo period, both new and existing customers have to recharge up to N100,000 cumulatively to be eligible for the Prado Jeep draw, N50,000 cumulatively for the Kia Picanto, N10,000 for the tricycle, and N5,000 total for a month to win a generator.” For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2, 500 in a month is required, while for grinding machine, a recharge of N1,000 in a week will be eligible for the draw”, the company noted.