FG  set to review 2003 Child  Act – Women Affairs Minister

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

As part of the protocol towards the review of the 2003 Child’s Act, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman -Ibrahim has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration is committed to Strengthening response towards child protection and development in Nigeria noting that the review of child right act for 2003 is gaining momentum.

Speaking during a visit to an orphanage in Gwagwalada area council, Federal Capital Territory, where she handed over some relief materials to the Management of the orphanage, the Minister disclosed that the visit to orphanages is a directive by the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu will give a first hand knowledge in the review protocols.

“I can assure you that we are 100 percent committed to ensuring that we do the necessary review for the legal instrument so that we are well protected”.

The Minister disclosed that the maiden visit is a nationwide commitment from Mr. President, which the Federal Capital Territory happens to be the Pilot state for everything that will be done.

“We are reviewing even adoption protocols, Orphanages certification because there is need for absolute protection and zero tolerance of any abuse on its citizenry”.

While appreciating the players within the social development, social welfare space and the management of the orphanage for all the work they do, Sulaiman-Ibrahim reiterated that the overall benefit is to strengthen response to social protection. She opined that nobody will be able to achieve anything in life without protection.

According to a release by the Director, of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry, Najaatu Alwan Hassan the Minister further acknowledged the Media as partners in progress as they are strong instruments in the area of sensitization and advocacy in order to achieve the level of protection needed for the citizens of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Women Affairs, Dr. Adedayo Benjamins Laniyi said that the directive from the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a call for action.

“We are simply here in line with our call to action, to present the Federal Capital Territory as a project pilot location for the enactment.

“There are 91 orphanages and we are doing a full review of the traditional rulership and the whole architecture”.

She said that the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs is the first platform of reference for the intervention of every child, leaving no child behind and leaving no institution representation of child welfare behind in putting together the intervention.

Recall that the Mandate of Women’s Affairs is to stimulate the active participation of women and children in all facets of National Life, including their empowerment, protection and advancement of the social lives of children and other vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2