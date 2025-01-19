CREDICORP: 20,000 Armed Forces Personnel to Receive Consumer Credit, in partnership with Fewchore Finance

To mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has kicked off a consumer credit Fund for personnel of the armed forces. This is in partnership with Fewchore Finance, one of its participating financial institutions (PFI), which aims to benefit 20,000 armed forces personnel in its first phase. This fund – kicking off with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day – advances President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to extend consumer credit access to over 50% of working Nigerians by 2030 and demonstrates a specific commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerian soldiers who protect and serve the nation.

Via affordable consumer credit, members of the Armed Forces can now acquire life-enhancing household assets and meet immediate financial challenges – and at even better terms for locally manufactured goods. The program aims to ease their financial burden, boost morale, and enhance the well-being of their families, most of whom they leave for the battlegrounds.

President Tinubu has long championed the welfare of uniformed personnel, and this initiative reflects his commitment to creating meaningful support systems.

“This program shows Mr. President’s commitment to supporting those who protect and serve our nation,” said Uzoma Nwagba, Managing Director/CEO of CREDICORP. “By making credit accessible to armed forces personnel, we not only honor their service but also advance the President’s goal of using consumer credit for much better lives.”

Sunkanmi Balogun, Managing Director/CEO of Fewchore Finance, added, “We are proud to support the courageous men and women of the armed forces. At Fewchore Finance, we have a long-standing relationship with the Armes Forces and remain committed to creating solutions that address real needs.”

The initiative, starting with a first phase targeting 20,000 beneficiaries, will involve all branches of the armed forces. Phased implementation will ensure equitable access, coordinated with the respective Accounts and Budget departments of the forces. Launching this program on Armed Forces Remembrance Day carries deep symbolic meaning, showcasing the nation’s gratitude and dedication to the brave men and women who protect its peace and security.