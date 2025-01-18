Soludo felicitates with Anyaoku on his 92nd birthday , describes his diplomatic career as one of global repute

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has expressed hearty felicitations to the elder Nigerian statesman and former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on the occasion of his 92nd birthday.

Soludo in his congratulatory message signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime enthused that Chief Anyaoku’s illustrious career as a diplomat of global repute has been an enduring legacy of reference for generations of Nigerians.

According to the governor, Anyaoku meritoriously served for years in Nigeria’s foreign missions, the United Nations, and later as Commonwealth of Nations Secretary-General, as well as championing the ideals of democracy, human rights, and development across the Commonwealth.

He added, “His relentless pursuit of peace, justice, and good governance left a lasting impact on Africa and global international relations.

“Indeed, it is a tribute to his continuing impact that the Obosi-born statesman still serves as a vice-president of the Royal Commonwealth Society and traditionally recognized by his home community as the Adazie of Obosi and Ugwumba of Idemili

Soludo further extolled Chief Anyaoku’s contributions to Anambra State as unquantifiable, confirming that he has consistently served as a role model and mentor to many successive leaders of the state, inspiring them to strive for excellence and contribute meaningfully to the society.

He described him as one whose vast experience, wisdom, and counsel will continue to be invaluable assets to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor, on behalf of his government and the good people of Anambra State, wished Chief Emeka Anyaoku a very happy birthday, with prayers for his continued good health, happiness, and many more years of fulfilment.