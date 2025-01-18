PETAN Chairman Proposes National Policy On Oil And Gas Production Volumes At Petroleum Industry Stakeholders forum

UGO AMADI

Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) Chairman, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya has called on the government to uphold Section 3.3 of the Local Content Act 2010 to give first consideration to local contractors in divested assets.

Ogunsanya, made this call while joining industry stakeholders in Abuja for the Petroleum Industry Stakeholders forum (PISF) organised by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

In his contribution, Ogunsanya also proposed on behalf of PETAN that the ministry should formulate a National Policy on Oil and Gas Production Volumes.

“Irrespective of the price of crude, to formulate a policy to produce 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for both local consumption and exports to ensure sustainability,” Ogunsanya said.

In attendance at the engagement were the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator. Heineken Lokpobiri; Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe; the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed; representatives of the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB Online and GCEO, NNPC Limited, respectively.

Others were representatives of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), IPPG – Independent Petroleum Producers Group, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS); Crude Oil Refinery-Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN); Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), among others.