Ondo NUJ tackles Owena press management over alleged ‘Obnoxious Policies’

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, has given a January 20 ultimatum to the management of Owena Press PLC, publishers of The Hope newspaper to reverse its “obnoxious policies” targeted at some old Staffers in the organisation.

Owena Press is owned by Ondo state government.

The union threatened to shut down operations over certain anomalies executed by the company’s newly appointed Chairman/Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr Kayode Fasua.

In a Notice of Intent to Picket the organisation, signed by the NUJ State Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite, and the State Secretary, Olaoluwa Meshack, the union expressed resentment over what it termed poor leadership and administrative practices by Fasua, who assumed office just four months ago.

Sources within the organisation, hinted that Fasua has, within three months, allegedly employed his unqualified acquaintances for key roles such as appointing a friend as Editor, hiring a diploma holder as News Editor, and installing his own daughter as the Accountant of The Hope without due process.

The new MD is also accused of demoting longstanding staff members, including the Editor, Assistant Editor, and News Editor, and redeploying others without justification

Besides, he was alleged to have subjected employees, particularly in the News Department, to threats, harassment, and intimidation.

The NUJ further alleged that within 24 hours of receiving the union’s letter, Mr Fasua created an illegal staff association, the “Owena Press Staff Union,” in a bid to counter their concerns.

The NUJ’s notice, dated 16 January 2025, called on Fasua to immediately reverse the policies that have adversely affected its members.

The union highlighted several grievances, including the demotion of key staff, emotional harassment, and increased workloads without corresponding incentives.

The notice reads“It has come to our knowledge the disturbing policies recently being implemented by your management at Owena Press PLC (publisher of The Hope titles) and how they have been affecting our members adversely. Under these policies, our members are being subjected to work under serious emotional trauma, and we therefore urge you to reverse these policies immediately to ensure that our members can work without undue stress.

“Specifically, the policies include the demotion of some management staff, emotional harassment, and work overload without incentives, among other obnoxious practices.

“We demand that the recent demotion of the Editor and other editorial staff be rescinded within the next 24 hours. Failure to comply with these demands will leave us with no choice but to picket your office at the beginning of work on 20 January 2025. This action will be taken as a last resort to express our strong displeasure with the policies.”

The union urged Fasua to take their demands seriously and act promptly to address the grievances.

