NNPC Ltd Disclaims Purported Recruitment Announcement for PHRC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has urged
members of the public to discountenance purported recruitment announcement
for the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC)) circulating in certain online
platforms.
The Company clarifies that there is no separate recruitment process for the Port
Harcourt Refinery other than the one which started last year, which also includes
all NNPC Ltd.’s businesses, with successful candidates at the Computer-Based
Aptitude Test proceeding for the interview stage this week.
“The purported recruitment link being circulated in various online platforms is the
handiwork of fraudsters who are keen on taking advantage of the newly revamped
Port Harcourt Refinery to fleece unsuspecting members of the public with a
phantom recruitment announcement. We, therefore, call on members of the
public to be wary of the ploy and not fall for it”, the Company stated.
