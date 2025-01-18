NNPC Ltd Disclaims Purported Recruitment Announcement for PHRC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has urged

members of the public to discountenance purported recruitment announcement

for the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC)) circulating in certain online

platforms.

The Company clarifies that there is no separate recruitment process for the Port

Harcourt Refinery other than the one which started last year, which also includes

all NNPC Ltd.’s businesses, with successful candidates at the Computer-Based

Aptitude Test proceeding for the interview stage this week.

“The purported recruitment link being circulated in various online platforms is the

handiwork of fraudsters who are keen on taking advantage of the newly revamped

Port Harcourt Refinery to fleece unsuspecting members of the public with a

phantom recruitment announcement. We, therefore, call on members of the

public to be wary of the ploy and not fall for it”, the Company stated.