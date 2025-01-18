Kwara to employ 1,800 new senior class teachers

* to prioritise STEM subjects, rural areas

* ⁠applicants will write CBT, undergo drug tests

GBENGA OLARINOYE, ILORIN

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved a request of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to hire 1,800 teachers, 100 non-teaching staff, and 200 security guards to promote a safer school environment.

The hires are for the senior secondary schools across the state, with emphasis on the rural areas where teachers are lacking.

TESCOM Chairman Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar said in a statement that application links will soon be released.

“All applicants will have to apply online. Applicants must have a university bachelor’s degree in education or a university degree in relevant subjects with a teaching certificate. These are B.Ed, BSc. Ed, B.A. Ed, BSc plus PGDE or NCE. Applicants without the listed qualifications will not be invited for the test,” he said.

“The recruitment exercise is essentially to bridge the human resource gap in the schools in the hinterlands. Therefore, applications will be screened along that line.

“Teachers of STEM subjects will also be prioritised in the exercise. Required subject areas in Art and Commercial will also be indicated on the application portal. We plead that persons whose subject areas are not indicated should not apply.

“Applicants will be required to upload the certificate of their local government of origin, indicate their local government of residence, and show evidence of same at different stages of the exercise.

“Further requirements may be announced in the course of the exercise. The cutoff mark will be decided after the CBT. Only applicants who meet the requirements will be invited for the CBT.

“After the CBT, shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews and peer teaching (practicum) at venues to be announced.

“All shortlisted applicants shall undergo drug tests in line with the focus of the government to fight drug abuse and protect school children from the menace of drug abuse.

“Applicants should not be above 35 years of age as of January 31, 2025.

“Applicants who exhibit behaviours unexpected of a teacher and role model will be disqualified at any stage of the exercise.

“TESCOM sincerely commends the unrivalled commitment of the Governor to a better public sector education. This is reflected in the clear policy direction and investment of the administration since 2019.”

