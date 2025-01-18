Governor Zulum commissions MT Monguno, Rep Talba projects

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has commissioned some projects by the senator representing Northern Borno, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and the member of the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba.

Zulum, in a ceremony yesterday unveiled the distribution of 10 Lexus sport utility vehicles (SUVs) procured by Senator Monguno to party stalwarts and another 15 pickup vans for commercial activities.

While in Monguno, Senator Monguno also distributed N100,000 and a starter pack each to about 400 beneficiaries who had undergone horticulture training.

Also in Monguno, Zulum commissioned one block of six classrooms constructed by the member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency at Abbari Primary School.

The governor also commissioned the construction of a block of 10 shops at Monguno Central Market by the local government council, which aims at rejuvenating the economy of the area.

Zulum commended both lawmakers and the local government chairman for the positive projects, which has a direct impact on the lives of Monguno people.

Governor Zulum, who was on a state visit in the northern part of Borno, had visited Baga on Wednesday before spending the night in Monguno, where he coordinated development activities and assessed the security situation.

